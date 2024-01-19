Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

RTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

