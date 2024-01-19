Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $304,180,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.08. 367,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

