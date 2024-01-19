Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) to Release Earnings on Saturday

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Saturday, January 20th.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.18. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 57,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter worth $90,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Further Reading

