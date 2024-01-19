SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 82,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. 304,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,157. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

