SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

MDY stock opened at $496.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

