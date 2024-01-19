Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading 2.7% Higher

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.72. 2,479,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,972,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.