Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.02 on Friday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,314 in the last 90 days. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 41.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.