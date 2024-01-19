SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

SSRM opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,652,000 after buying an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,214,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $29,214,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 95,520.5% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 1,050,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

