Stellantis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,706 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 3,589 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STLA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

