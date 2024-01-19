Stellantis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,706 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 3,589 put options.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.
NYSE:STLA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
