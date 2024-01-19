Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$15.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AYA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:AYA opened at C$10.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.49. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.58 and a 52-week high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$15.72 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2619674 EPS for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile



Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

