Stifel Nicolaus Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $75.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 600,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,952 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,679 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.