StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.