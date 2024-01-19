StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 383,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 150,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.