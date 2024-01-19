StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 297,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

