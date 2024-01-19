StockNews.com Downgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.56.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $158.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.