StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RKDA opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $18.94.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
