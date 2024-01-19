StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

