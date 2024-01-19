StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SP Plus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

