StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United-Guardian by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in United-Guardian by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
