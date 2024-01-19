StockNews.com Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOV. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Get NOV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NOV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.