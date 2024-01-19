STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $103.19 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00018287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00015222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,031.74 or 0.99981055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011605 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00219803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05409041 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,817,427.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

