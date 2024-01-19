Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.40.

Shares of SCR opened at C$24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47. Strathcona Resources has a one year low of C$20.16 and a one year high of C$30.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.40.

In related news, Director Cody Church bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. In other news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. Also, Director Cody Church purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,746 shares of company stock worth $173,574. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

