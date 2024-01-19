Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q2 guidance to $5.40-5.55 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $311.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.63. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $357.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to a negative rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 87.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.