Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $396.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $387.90 and last traded at $386.09, with a volume of 4881434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.44.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

