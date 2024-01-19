T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $164.89 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $32,070,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,745,712,372.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock worth $250,200,410 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

