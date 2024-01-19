Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $113.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after buying an additional 3,129,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,426,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,499 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

