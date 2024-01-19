TD Securities Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$155.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet stock opened at C$121.50 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$135.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

