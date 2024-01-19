TD Securities Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$155.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet stock opened at C$121.50 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$135.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.