TD Securities Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.46.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$166.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

