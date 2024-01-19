TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172,883 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.38 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

