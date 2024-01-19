Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Team stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Team by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

