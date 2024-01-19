Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Team stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
