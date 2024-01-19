Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

