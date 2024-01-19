Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 538 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $121.96 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 365.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

