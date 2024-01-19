Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after buying an additional 410,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $325.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.35. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.