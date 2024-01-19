Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

