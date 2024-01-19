The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair lowered Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Beauty Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $2.39 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Beauty Health by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

