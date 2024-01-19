The Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

