The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2024

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.83. 3,429,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,548,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

