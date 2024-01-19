The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Shares of EL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.07. The stock had a trading volume of 204,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,062. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

