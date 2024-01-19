The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $515.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $595.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.80.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $411.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.19. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.