The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $357.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.