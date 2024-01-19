The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 1,476,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,281. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

