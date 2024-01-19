The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $146.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

