The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Reduced by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

