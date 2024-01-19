Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $7.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

