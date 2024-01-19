Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MT. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MT opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

