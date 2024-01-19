Todd Asset Management LLC Has $17.73 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 747,074 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $35.70 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.