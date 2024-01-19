Todd Asset Management LLC Has $18.97 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,795 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 220,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

