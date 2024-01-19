Todd Asset Management LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,141 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

