Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $93.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

