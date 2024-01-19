Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 75,606 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,606 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

