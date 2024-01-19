Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

